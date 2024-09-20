The online home of the Central Focus

Golden Girls

Byline photo of Summer Suarez
Summer Suarez, Photo Assignments EditorSeptember 20, 2024
7S9A0305
Summer Suarez
Ending the set, freshman Ashley Hayes smashes the ball and sends it flying over the net, landing in between the two players from Helias. This was during Hayes’ first double match of the day.

Playing on their home court, the girls varsity tennis team took on Helias High School in both doubles and singles matches on Sept 5. During these matches, only the top six girls, or the gold tier, played for varsity. The girls fought hard but, overall, lost 6-3 to Helias. Freshman Ashley Hayes has consistently been ranked in the top six for varsity, even though this is her first year on the team. Despite being grades below most of the team, Hayes doesn’t feel like an outsider. 

“The girls on the team make it really fun. It’s just a little different [being a freshman] but most of them just treat me normally,” Hayes said. 

The team will be traveling for their next match against Fort Zumwalt South on Sept 23. at 3:15 pm.

Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

