A Home Turf Tragedy

Senior Landen Mouser shakes the water from his hair and face after dousing himself in water with the pick. During the game against Festus high school on Sep. 6, Mouser's hard work helped play a key role in the Spartan's first quarter touchdown.

The Francis Howell Central varsity football team’s first home game on Sep. 6 was an evening of new home traditions, renewed community affections, and an overall loss of 34 – 14 against the Festus Tigers. While the game against Festus high school added a tally to the Spartan’s losses, the outcome was not only negative. With many home games left in the season the Spartans hope to continue on a path to victory. Senior Seamus Lawless reflects on how the team’s actions can negatively affect their playing.

“It is just the very, very small mistakes that kill on and off the field. Some stuff has the potential to just kill a game if you’re missing key pieces of your program,” Lawless said, “most of the on-field stuff is pretty short term, like just missing a tackle. The thing is that these little mistakes on and off the field eventually add up.”

However, with renewed vigor from a recent home win against Vianney on Sep. 13, the Spartans are prepared to travel next to Fort Zumwalt West. The Spartan’s journey to districts is still in the making and they’ve taken the necessary steps to show up Friday, Sep. 20, ready to play at 7:00 p.m.