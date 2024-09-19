The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
Categories:

A Home Turf Tragedy

Byline photo of Ava Reyes
Byline photo of Caroline Kraft
Ava Reyes and Caroline KraftSeptember 19, 2024

 

IMG_3545
Caroline Kraft
Senior Landen Mouser shakes the water from his hair and face after dousing himself in water with the pick. During the game against Festus high school on Sep. 6, Mouser’s hard work helped play a key role in the Spartan’s first quarter touchdown.

The Francis Howell Central varsity football team’s first home game on Sep. 6 was an evening of new home traditions, renewed community affections, and an overall loss of 34 – 14 against the Festus Tigers. While the game against Festus high school added a tally to the Spartan’s losses, the outcome was not only negative. With many home games left in the season the Spartans hope to continue on a path to victory. Senior Seamus Lawless reflects on how the team’s actions can negatively affect their playing. 

“It is just the very, very small mistakes that kill on and off the field. Some stuff has the potential to just kill a game if you’re missing key pieces of your program,” Lawless said, “most of the on-field stuff is pretty short term, like just missing a tackle. The thing is that these little mistakes on and off the field eventually add up.”

However, with renewed vigor from a recent home win against Vianney on Sep. 13, the Spartans are prepared to travel next to Fort Zumwalt West. The Spartan’s journey to districts is still in the making and they’ve taken the necessary steps to show up Friday, Sep. 20, ready to play at 7:00 p.m. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Galleries
Sophomore Sivani Kandel tracks the tennis ball as she warms up for her doubles match against North Point. Kandel had been playing consistantly all season, which allowed her to play higher junior varsity doubles teams every game.
Formidable Forehands
Two players face off against each other, shoving so the other player can’t get the ball. Clashed against each other, the players continue to push until the whistle is blown.
Leaving It All on the Field
Senior Rylie Schafermeier and Lauren Wortkoetter stand ready in position as the opposing team serves. They await to hit the ball at the match against Helias on Sept. 4, held at Francis Howell Central. Even though they had lost this match Riley had a positive attitude stating “I feel like I did pretty okay in that match. So it really, it was just mainly about how I needed to stay out of my head more.”. Not letting the loss affect her, yet learning from it to help her move forward.
Trouble in Tennis
More in Showcase
Swinging Into The Season
Seniors Jordan Smith and Ava Jundt jump to try and block the hit from the opposing team. Blocking, a major aspect of volleyball, can be done by multiple people in order for it to be more successful.
Joyful Jamboree
In position, captain senior Kaitlyn Morgan waits for her partner to serve the ball. She keeps her guard up in preparation for the other side to return the serve back.
Serving Success on the Tennis Courts
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal