Working Through Defeat

Byline photo of Ava Reyes
Ava Reyes, Staff PhotographerOctober 1, 2024
7S7A4719
Ava Reyes
Freshman Andi Hopson is standing with her hand resting on her knees. Hopson is observing the other team, waiting for the ball to pass back over the net.

 Facing Fort Zumwalt West, the freshman girls volleyball team lost 7 to 25 on Sep. 19. Despite the loss, the girls are proud of their teamwork. Freshman Andi Hopson said the team exhibited stellar communication and teamwork. 

“We are really good together. It kind of depends on how everyone’s feeling,” Hopson said. “But when we are in a good mood we are a really good team.”

The freshman girls are looking forward to putting their heads together and fighting hard at their next game on Oct. 1. The game will take place on their home court, against Troy Buchanan High School.

