The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
Categories:

Sprinting Through the Season

Ava Breuer, Staff PhotographerSeptember 25, 2024
IMG_1100
Ava Breuer
Running to third base, Junior Taylei Sesson looks at home to see if she is able to possibly score. She filled in as a runner for one of the players as she is able to get around the bases quickly.

In a competitive game, varsity softball hosted the Timberland Wolves on Sept 17, losing 9-3. With innings going by quickly, the Spartans kept up with the speedy play. Every player has a big influence on the game working together to be the best team possible. Junior Taylei Sesson uses her personal skills to give the team a greater opportunity to score.

“Recently I found out that I can hit left handed, so [the coaches] wanted me to transition to slap hitting because I’m fast on the bases,” Sesson said. “That’s something that benefits me and the team.”

Session is also going for the record in stolen bases. She still has a big opportunity to achieve this goal as she is only a junior and mid way through their season. The next game the Spartans play is against Liberty high school on Sep 26 at home.



View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Galleries
Senior Josh Stuhlman dodges the player attempting to slide and kick the ball at the game against Francis Howell North. While dodging the player Stuhlman also kicked the ball to a teammate nearby on Sept. 10.
Persevering Through the Pressure
Seniors and good friends, Nadia Manuchev and Rylie Schaefermeier, tap their racquets after a double match against Troy. Tapping racquets after a play is a way of saying “good job” or “keep it up” to encourage and motivate your teammates.
Serving up a Win Against Troy
Ending the set, freshman Ashley Hayes smashes the ball and sends it flying over the net, landing in between the two players from Helias. This was during Hayes’ first double match of the day.
Golden Girls
More in Showcase
Senior Landen Mouser shakes the water from his hair and face after dousing himself in water with the pick. During the game against Festus high school on Sep. 6, Mouser’s hard work helped play a key role in the Spartan’s first quarter touchdown.
A Home Turf Tragedy
Junior Kennedy Burton watches her ball after she putts. It is important for golfers to stay quiet and focused while putting on the green.
Swinging Into The Season
Sophomore Sivani Kandel tracks the tennis ball as she warms up for her doubles match against North Point. Kandel had been playing consistantly all season, which allowed her to play higher junior varsity doubles teams every game.
Formidable Forehands
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal