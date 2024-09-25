Sprinting Through the Season

Gallery • 13 Photos Ava Breuer Running to third base, Junior Taylei Sesson looks at home to see if she is able to possibly score. She filled in as a runner for one of the players as she is able to get around the bases quickly.

In a competitive game, varsity softball hosted the Timberland Wolves on Sept 17, losing 9-3. With innings going by quickly, the Spartans kept up with the speedy play. Every player has a big influence on the game working together to be the best team possible. Junior Taylei Sesson uses her personal skills to give the team a greater opportunity to score.

“Recently I found out that I can hit left handed, so [the coaches] wanted me to transition to slap hitting because I’m fast on the bases,” Sesson said. “That’s something that benefits me and the team.”

Session is also going for the record in stolen bases. She still has a big opportunity to achieve this goal as she is only a junior and mid way through their season. The next game the Spartans play is against Liberty high school on Sep 26 at home.






