Facing Adversity

Amelia Raziq, Social Media EditorOctober 1, 2024
Alongside sophomore Jack Brown, head Coach Malach Radigan links arms and starts to walk up to the center of the field to greet the other team and talk to the officials for the night. As they walk up they stay locked in and get in the right mind set.

The boys varsity football team took a tough loss from Fort Zumwalt West last friday, Sept. 20, with the game’s final score being 41-14.The game was tied going into the third quarter then after that it was the Spartans then let up a couple more touchdowns which set them back a bit. Coach Malach Radigan talks a little bit about the game and what he thinks they can improve on to better their chances later on in the season and holding each other accountable.

 “We let up two big touchdowns in the first half that could have been stopped, we knew what was coming and we just didn’t do our part in executing it,” Radigan said. “Having a student-led team is dangerous. My players holding each other accountable is something I expect of them, we are trying to rid our team of BCD. No blaming, no complaining and no defending yourself.”

The boys next game will be on Friday Sept. 27, kick off will be at 7:00 p.m. against Troy Buchanan at the Spartan home field.  

