Swinging Into Success

Byline photo of Rachael Latzel
Rachael Latzel, Staff PhotographerSeptember 26, 2024
As the other team is about to serve, sophomore Isabel Black is ready to volley the ball right back. A volley is a strike of the ball made before it touches the ground.

During the peak of tennis season, the girls team works extra hard for their spots on varsity and plays matches almost daily. Winning both matches against Incarnate Word on Sept 18, sophomore Isabel Black can attest to putting in time and dedication. She won her doubles match 8-4, and her singles match 8-1, but realized that even while winning, there can always be room for improvement. Taking note of her weaknesses, Black constantly works on her moves and communication skills, in and out of practice, in order to advance her performance on the court. 

“If you quit, then you’re never going to get better,” Black said. “You have to learn to keep going.”

The next team they will play against will be Marquette at the Spartan home courts on Sept. 26 at 3:30 p.m.

