Keeping up With the Competition

Audrey Webb and Madison ScottOctober 14, 2024
Madison Scott
Junior Cameron Jordan puts his arm around his teammate junior Don Thornton in support as he sits on the bench. Although Jordan is not able to play this season, he still attends all games and practices to support his fellow teammates.

The varsity boys football team took a hard loss on Sept. 27 from Troy Buchanan High School. The boys fought hard but it wasn’t enough to keep up with Troy Buchanan. The final score was 43-7. Although they lost, that never stopped the Spartans from staying together as a team and having amazing teamwork. Junior Don Thornton reflects on a few mistakes that he and his teammates can work on together as a team to get better on the field.

“Minimizing our mistakes, knowing what we have to do, and just playing together as a team and not being selfish,” Thornton said.

With the season coming to an end, the team continues to prepare for districts by practicing daily to improve these skills that Thornton mentioned. This Friday the Spartans will participate in a home game against  Francis Howell High School at 7 p.m.

