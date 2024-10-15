Tackling Timberland the Wolves

Gallery • 19 Photos Amelia Raziq As he makes a joke, senior Eric Brock puts his hands up to his eyes and points them back at his coach. After joking around Brock then focuses back on the game and gets ready for the next play.

The boys varsity football team took on the Timberland Wolves on Oct. 4 and they came to play with the ending score being 27-14. The boys battled until the end of the game but ultimately came out on top, they had been in a bit of a slump so getting this in over Timberland felt good. That put their record at 2-4. Senior Ashton Payton talks about how good this win felt for the team.

“It felt pretty good. I know some people that go there and I know that we aren’t doing the best this season and they aren’t doing the best so I think they thought that this game was just going to be easy, so I guess it just felt good to prove them wrong and beat them,” Payton said.

With only two regular season games left in the season the boys plan on trying to keep the momentum going and build on this win. Their next game is on Friday Oct. 18 against Francis Howell.