The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
Categories:

More Than Softball

Byline photo of Sophie Rosser
Sophie Rosser, PhotographerOctober 15, 2024
IMG_6593
Sophie Rosser
Spartans and Vikings alike form a circle around the pitcher's mound as they light candles in honor of Trevor Joerling. The 2024 purple out game was the tenth memorial game since Trevor died.

For the past 10 years, the softball teams have worked with Francis Howell to honor and remember the life of Trevor Joerling who passed away in 2014 after a long battle against Hodgkins Lymphoma. Every year after their game the Spartans and Vikings come together at the pitcher’s mound and light candles in honor of Trevor. Central’s varsity Head coach Aaron Pearson has helped facilitate the purple out game for nine years and sees this yearly game as something more than softball. 

“This game is really special to me and to our program. I always appreciate when the game we love can offer a chance to see a bigger picture,” Pearson said. “The purple out game is always an amazing atmosphere that is more than softball. It is always a competitive atmosphere but also helps develop a perspective about life outside of softball and that there are bigger things in the world.”

This year’s purple out game was on Oct. 3 with the Spartans taking a tough loss with a final score of 1-0. To Pearson, the purple out game represents the community outside of softball and is always special whether Spartans win or lose.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Galleries
The Spartans celebrate together after winning the second set causing the game to go into a third set. During the game against Troy Buchanan on Oct. 1 which took place at the Spartan's home court.
Approaching the End
A Night for the Stars, gallery two
A Night for the Stars, gallery two
Junior Cameron Jordan puts his arm around his teammate junior Don Thornton in support as he sits on the bench. Although Jordan is not able to play this season, he still attends all games and practices to support his fellow teammates.
Keeping up With the Competition
More in Showcase
A girl stares at a lengthy to-do list, nervously staring at the seemingly ever-growing paper. Especially with the start of a new school year, some students have found it difficult to juggle their increasing responsibilities.
Resenting Responsibility
Mrs. Jennifer Wyss has had outdated Dell computers in her classroom for the past five years. In December, the new computers will replace the old ones.
Replacing Rubbish
Jack Morris dropkicks the ball away from their goal, punting it to one of his teammates. The goalkeeper struck the ball up the field, giving his teammates an advantage.
A Dedicated Defeat
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal