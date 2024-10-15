Gallery • 13 Photos Sophie Rosser Spartans and Vikings alike form a circle around the pitcher's mound as they light candles in honor of Trevor Joerling. The 2024 purple out game was the tenth memorial game since Trevor died.

For the past 10 years, the softball teams have worked with Francis Howell to honor and remember the life of Trevor Joerling who passed away in 2014 after a long battle against Hodgkins Lymphoma. Every year after their game the Spartans and Vikings come together at the pitcher’s mound and light candles in honor of Trevor. Central’s varsity Head coach Aaron Pearson has helped facilitate the purple out game for nine years and sees this yearly game as something more than softball.

“This game is really special to me and to our program. I always appreciate when the game we love can offer a chance to see a bigger picture,” Pearson said. “The purple out game is always an amazing atmosphere that is more than softball. It is always a competitive atmosphere but also helps develop a perspective about life outside of softball and that there are bigger things in the world.”

This year’s purple out game was on Oct. 3 with the Spartans taking a tough loss with a final score of 1-0. To Pearson, the purple out game represents the community outside of softball and is always special whether Spartans win or lose.