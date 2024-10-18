A Historical Homecoming Game

Gallery • 10 Photos Ava Reyes Junior Reagan Wania holds her arms up and smiles brightly at the crowd. This was during the cheerleader’s halftime performance.

Facing Francis Howell North, the Spartans won their Homecoming game with a final score of 59 – 14. The Spartans were able to achieve this win by using communication and teamwork. Junior Jason Campbell passed for five touchdowns. The Spartans were especially excited for this win considering their past attempts at beating Howell North.

“It was nice for the team because we had talked about this for the last two years. Because every year we go into the Howell North game we’re thinking ‘Oh we can beat this game and then we end up losing to them,’” Campbell said. “So it was a real morale booster to blow them out of the water.”

Not only was this a very important win for the team, but junior Jack Brown broke the record for most receiving yards in one game. The Spartans will play their next game tonight facing Francis Howell, the game will take place at Don Muench Memorial Stadium.