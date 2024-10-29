Rising to the Top

Gallery • 10 Photos Amelia Raziq As he looks at his teammate, sophomore Jack Brown points down the line as the ref makes a decision on the next play. Brown was ecstatic with the call made and shows it through his actions.

The football team dominated in the first of the Homecoming football game on Oct. 11 with the score being 59-14. In the first half, sophomore Jack Brown had six catches, 265 yards and three touchdowns. Brown shared how good it felt to help his team get another win.

“It felt really good, I tried to go up and tell my dad during halftime while he was up in the stands, and beating FHN felt really good since we had lost to them the past two years and beating them for the Homecoming game just made it even better,’’ Brown said.

The teams next game will be on Friday Oct. 18 for senior night. The game will be against Francis Howell at home and kick-off will be at seven.





