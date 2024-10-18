Kickin’ Up Dust

Gallery • 10 Photos Kami Twitty Freshman Nola Patterson drifts into the dirt and propels her arms out to intercept the ball. Patterson sent the ball flying to first base, hoping to tag the runner out.

The girls varsity softball team was defeated 26-15 in a home game against Francis Howell North on Oct. 8. The team hustled through the game, pushing close behind North for the first four innings. During the final three innings, the Spartans’ feelings of defeat began to show as the distance between the scores increased. One senior on the varsity team, Maggie Meyer, shared her disappointment with the turnout.

“I was upset that we lost, and I didn’t feel like we did very well, but we kind of used it as motivation for the next game,” said Meyer.

While the game did not go as hoped, the varsity softball team has made a swift turnaround with the girls making it to districts. The next game will be on Oct. 18 and the team is ready to give it their all.





