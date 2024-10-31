The online home of the Central Focus

Showing Our Support

Summer Suarez, Photo Assignments EditorOctober 31, 2024
Summer Suarez
Junior Marion Rulo, along with the rest of the juniors on the varsity cheer squad, lead their grade level in the “FHC Say What” chant. At every pep assembly, the different grade levels battle each other to see who is the loudest.

To celebrate their hard work and dedication, the fall sports and activities showcased their skills at the fall pep assembly on Oct. 11. There were performances by the Spartan Regiment, color guard, varsity Sensations, junior varsity cheer, varsity cheer, and the Senior Showmen. In addition to these performances, each couple on Homecoming court was introduced. 

Junior Marion Rulo, a varsity cheerleader, performed with her team but also walked the track as a part of Homecoming court. Rulo has been a part of the varsity cheer squad for three years and plans to continue on next year because of the positivity within the cheer community. 

“I love how [cheer is] like a sisterhood, and how no matter what, we’re always there for each other,” Rulo said. “I know that whether we’re great friends outside of school, when we’re on the mat, and even just during a game or anything like we’re all there for each other.”



