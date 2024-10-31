The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
Categories:

Senior Send Off

Byline photo of Ava Breuer
Ava Breuer, Staff PhotographerOctober 31, 2024
7S9A0120
Ava Breuer
Seniors Maggie Meyer and Landry Harris pose with their families during the ceremony. The girls were given gifts by their families and teammates congratulating them on their final year on the team.

Finalizing their season, the varsity softball seniors were paid tribute during their last home game on Oct. 14 against Seckman. The Spartans let up an early lead but were able to close the gap, but they were not able to recover fully, losing to the Jaguars 16-11. Senior Landry Harris cherished one of her last starts for the FHC program. 

“I feel like softball has been a part of my life for a long time,” Harris said. “High school softball goes by so fast so you just have to take everything in.”

Even though the Spartans lost, Harris said she will cherish the moments she has enjoyed with the program over the past four years. As the softball season has ended it has impacted all of the girls as it was a major part of their life where they learned many lessons and made friendships that will last a lifetime. 








View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Galleries
Junior Marion Rulo, along with the rest of the juniors on the varsity cheer squad, lead their grade level in the “FHC Say What” chant. At every pep assembly, the different grade levels battle each other to see who is the loudest.
Showing Our Support
Junior Tyler VonFeldt gets sprayed with ice by an opposing player who was stopping very fast in front of him, pushing the net. VonFeldt cupped the puck in his glove, ensuring the other team didn't score.
Skating to a Stalemate
As he looks at his teammate, sophomore Jack Brown points down the line as the ref makes a decision on the next play. Brown was ecstatic with the call made and shows it through his actions.
Rising to the Top
More in Showcase
As junior Sophia Bommarito blows into her trumpet, others in her group synchronize with her. The melody they played was “Autumn Leaves” by Johnny Mercer.
Excelling Ensembles
Junior Reagan Wania holds her arms up and smiles brightly at the crowd. This was during the cheerleader’s halftime performance.
A Historical Homecoming Game
Freshman Nola Patterson drifts into the dirt and propels her arms out to intercept the ball. Patterson sent the ball flying to first base, hoping to tag the runner out.
Kickin' Up Dust
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal