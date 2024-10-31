Senior Send Off

Gallery • 10 Photos Ava Breuer Seniors Maggie Meyer and Landry Harris pose with their families during the ceremony. The girls were given gifts by their families and teammates congratulating them on their final year on the team.

Finalizing their season, the varsity softball seniors were paid tribute during their last home game on Oct. 14 against Seckman. The Spartans let up an early lead but were able to close the gap, but they were not able to recover fully, losing to the Jaguars 16-11. Senior Landry Harris cherished one of her last starts for the FHC program.

“I feel like softball has been a part of my life for a long time,” Harris said. “High school softball goes by so fast so you just have to take everything in.”

Even though the Spartans lost, Harris said she will cherish the moments she has enjoyed with the program over the past four years. As the softball season has ended it has impacted all of the girls as it was a major part of their life where they learned many lessons and made friendships that will last a lifetime.















