Till Next Time

Making their way through a difficult season, the girls softball team ended with a record of 14–19 before heading into the district tournament. After a blowout against the Pattonville Pirates with a final score of 16–1, the girls then took on the Francis Howell North Knights at Francis Howell on Oct. 18. The Spartans took home a victory against their district rivals with a final score of 5–3. One of the freshmen on the team, Riley Breznay, describes what the team does well and what they can work on for next year.
“I think a lot of communication, and we’ve had a lot of team bonding, so we got to know each other, and then when we practice hard it helps make it to where we’re at,” Breznay said, “We could work a little bit harder during practices with having confidence in others.”
Sadly the Spartans were unable to take their winning streak all the way and ended their season with a score of 16–20. After their loss to the Francis Howell Vikings, the Spartans failed to make a spot at state. However, with another year and a team abundant with underclassmen and juniors, many of the girls are hopeful to finish what they started.