Till Next Time

Caroline Kraft, Visuals Editor-in-ChiefNovember 4, 2024
7S9A9903
Caroline Kraft
Freshman Rylee Breznay crouches down as the Francis Howell North player steps up to bat. While playing against Francis Howell North on Oct. 18, Breznay’s focus helped the Spartans secure the win.

Making their way through a difficult season, the girls softball team ended with a record of 14–19 before heading into the district tournament. After a blowout against the Pattonville Pirates with a final score of 16–1, the girls then took on the Francis Howell North Knights at Francis Howell on Oct. 18. The Spartans took home a victory against their district rivals with a final score of 5–3. One of the freshmen on the team, Riley Breznay, describes what the team does well and what they can work on for next year.

“I think a lot of communication, and we’ve had a lot of team bonding, so we got to know each other, and then when we practice hard it helps make it to where we’re at,” Breznay said, “We could work a little bit harder during practices with having confidence in others.”

Sadly the Spartans were unable to take their winning streak all the way and ended their season with a score of 16–20. After their loss to the Francis Howell Vikings, the Spartans failed to make a spot at state. However, with another year and a team abundant with underclassmen and juniors, many of the girls are hopeful to finish what they started.

