A Swing and a Miss

Claire Valle, Staff PhotographerNovember 18, 2024
1-IMG_9829
Claire Valle
Sophomore Izzy Dunlap walks off the field towards pinch runner senior Holly Crass. Dunlap had just hit a single and then had to go change into her catchers gear.

On Oct 1. at the  softball field, the girls varsity softball team played the Fort Zumwalt West jaguars. The Spartans ended up losing to the Jaguars 12-6 in 7 innings. Junior Mallory Winters played left field and batted during this game. Before she goes up to bat, she runs many ideas through her head about what can happen and what can come out of them.

“I think of all the possibilities that I can create and what can come out of them. Then I just prepare myself for the worst and prepare myself for the best,” Winters said. 

