The Play That Went So Right

Gallery • 16 Photos Caroline Kraft After the curtain is drawn senior Connor Becker sets the scene for the audience during his opening monologue. Becker begins the telling of a play built into “The Play That Goes Wrong” performed by The Spotlight Players on Nov. 20.

Opposite of what the title of the play affirms, everything in the Spotlight Players’ fall performance went right. “The Play That Goes Wrong” by Henry Lewis, Henry Shields, and Jonathan Saye was performed by the theatre troupe during the course of four days. Cast A held its first official performance on Nov. 20 for their middle school preview. One of the performers, senior Brayden Mick who played Robert Colleymore in Cast A, describes how The Spotlight Players and the theatre community has impacted his life over the course of his high school career.

“Over the past four years it’s definitely given me a sense of finally belonging and a sense of family and community that I didn’t really have up until high school,” Mick said. “I think [The Spotlight Players] really brought out my theatre love and you know like allowed me to be more extroverted and provided me with actual friends.”

After a full quarter of long practices, endless lines, hair/makeup, and crew nights, the players were excited to showcase their hard work. Now they will move on to preparing for the spring musical and any upcoming performances in and out of the school.