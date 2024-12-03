The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
Categories:

The Play That Went So Right

Byline photo of Caroline Kraft
Caroline Kraft, Visuals Editor-in-ChiefDecember 3, 2024
5D9A9601
Caroline Kraft
After the curtain is drawn senior Connor Becker sets the scene for the audience during his opening monologue. Becker begins the telling of a play built into “The Play That Goes Wrong” performed by The Spotlight Players on Nov. 20.

Opposite of what the title of the play affirms, everything in the Spotlight Players’ fall performance went right. “The Play That Goes Wrong” by Henry Lewis, Henry Shields, and Jonathan Saye was performed by the theatre troupe during the course of four days. Cast A held its first official performance on Nov. 20 for their middle school preview. One of the performers, senior Brayden Mick who played Robert Colleymore in Cast A, describes how The Spotlight Players and the theatre community has impacted his life over the course of his high school career. 

“Over the past four years it’s definitely given me a sense of finally belonging and a sense of family and community that I didn’t really have up until high school,” Mick said. “I think [The Spotlight Players] really brought out my theatre love and you know like allowed me to be more extroverted and provided me with actual friends.”

After a full quarter of long practices, endless lines, hair/makeup, and crew nights, the players were excited to showcase their hard work. Now they will move on to preparing for the spring musical and any upcoming performances in and out of the school.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Galleries
Sophomore Izzy Dunlap walks off the field towards pinch runner senior Holly Crass. Dunlap had just hit a single and then had to go change into her catchers gear.
A Swing and a Miss
Aadit Mehta swims breaststroke during his individual event, taking long breaths in between each stroke. For breaststroke, the swimmers keep their chest and torso from moving in order to move quicker.
Swimming Straight to State
Two players race for the ball, trying to obtain it for a goal. The boys were very concentrated in making sure they could get the ball, and defend the ball at the same time.
Showing Central's Sportsmanship
More in Showcase
A cute dog smiles while being pet. The dog is wearing a hat modeled after Uncle Sam's hat, a way of showing this dog is a politician.
The Weird World of PAW-litics
Soaring through the air, junior Xavier Morrison windmills the ball into the basket during the annual winter blast held on Nov 15. Scoring perfect 10’s from the judges to win the contest against his teammates.
Blasting into Winter
Left: Junior Ian Harting races along the 5k course at McNair Park in 95 degree weather. This was the team's first official meet. (Photo by Rachael Latzel) Right: Senior Logan Rubel jumps to block a hit from the Trojans. The Spartans won this match 3 sets to 0. (Photo by Mallory Davie)
Harting and Rubel: October Athletes of the Month
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal