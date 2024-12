Gallery • 10 Photos Izzy Dunlap Freshman Tyler O’Brien goes up to the basket with a layup. O’Brien makes the shot even though he is being blocked by a Seckman player.

At FHC the junior varsity boys team had their first game of the season Dec. 2. The Spartans played Seckman, but ended up in a 49-33 loss. With this being only their first game, freshman Tyler O’Brien is confident in how the rest of the season will go.

“I think it will go pretty good we are going to figure each other out,” O’Brien said “We will have chemistry and mix better.”

Their first official home game is Dec. 11 against North Point.