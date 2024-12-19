The Novel of Euphoria

Gallery • 10 Photos Addison Yeaton Mrs. Christina Lentz, the Novel teacher, stands in front of her class as she waits for her students to answer a trivia question. Lentz comes up with fun and engaging activities for her students to do each Friday.

Every Friday in Mrs. Christina Lentz’s The Novel class, she holds a fun game to help her students wind down after a long week. On Dec. 13, Mrs. Lentz played a fun game of Capture the Flag: Trivia Edition. In this game, she asks her students trivia questions and if they get it correct, each table gets to steal a “flag” from another table and whichever table has the most points at the end wins. Lentz explains her reasoning for turning just a basic Friday into her newly coined term, Fri-yay.

“Because it’s the end of the week, everyone is burnt out. Your teacher is burnt out. Spirits are down. You know, like getting kids to go into the weekend with a good mood. You know, life is tough. Give people some joy,” Lentz said.

As the semester ends, so does Lentz’s semester-long class, her students are sure to miss her fun Friday tradition. However, they are guaranteed to remember the fun they had and games they played together each Friday.