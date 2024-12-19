The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
Categories:

The Novel of Euphoria

Addison Yeaton, Staff PhotographerDecember 19, 2024
IMG_5714-2
Addison Yeaton
Mrs. Christina Lentz, the Novel teacher, stands in front of her class as she waits for her students to answer a trivia question. Lentz comes up with fun and engaging activities for her students to do each Friday.

Every Friday in Mrs. Christina Lentz’s The Novel class, she holds a fun game to help her students wind down after a long week.  On Dec. 13, Mrs. Lentz played a fun game of Capture the Flag: Trivia Edition.  In this game, she asks her students trivia questions and if they get it correct, each table gets to steal a “flag” from another table and whichever table has the most points at the end wins.  Lentz explains her reasoning for turning just a basic Friday into her newly coined term, Fri-yay.

“Because it’s the end of the week, everyone is burnt out.  Your teacher is burnt out. Spirits are down. You know, like getting kids to go into the weekend with a good mood. You know, life is tough. Give people some joy,” Lentz said.

As the semester ends, so does Lentz’s semester-long class, her students are sure to miss her fun Friday tradition.  However, they are guaranteed to remember the fun they had and games they played together each Friday.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Galleries
A Basketball Beat Down
A Basketball Beat Down
Senior Jacob Haas slams his opponent into the boards, attempting to win the puck back. While fighting for the puck, the play got out of hand which resulted in a fight between the two players.
Falling Short
During his first match of the day, senior Owen McCracken winces in pain as his opponent lays on his leg. McCracken was able to flip his opponent on his back, freeing his leg and pinning his opponent down.
Practice Makes Perfect
More in Showcase
Students' cell phones sit in numbered pouches during Mr. Donald Lober's Modern World History class. Some students and teachers refer to this system as a "phone jail."
"Phone Jail" Failures
Creative Block
Creative Block
Senior Lillian Seithel lays on a classroom couch, scrolling through her phone. Since students must wake up early to start school at 7:20 am, some students feel tired during the first few hours of their day.
The Sunrise Struggle
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal