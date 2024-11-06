The online home of the Central Focus

Harmony of Light and Time: A Celestial Celebration

Sophia Allen, Staff PhotographerNovember 6, 2024
Embracing their friend is alumni Jaida Neufarth and sophomore Mady Ashlock. With the conclusion of the concert emotions ran high and friends and family all swarmed to congratulate their singers.

Presenting Harmony of Light and Time: A Celestial celebration, Central’s choir had their first concert of the year Oct. 17, 2024. The choir works very hard leading up to their concerts as they are very meaningful to the students and allow them to show off their skills. For sophomore Mady Ashlock, getting to sing on stage again meant a lot to her.

“Music has always been a big part of my life, and since I was little I saw my sister in choir and it just inspired me” Ashlock said.

The choir has a few events already scheduled for the future, such as their annual trivia night Nov. 15 at 6:30 in the FHC cafe along with their holiday concert Dec. 16 at 7pm. 

