Kick off the Season

Gallery • 10 Photos Amelia Raziq As he holds the ball junior Xavier Morrison looks for an open teammate to pass to. Morrison takes a deep breath and collects himself to get ready for the next play.

The boys varsity basketball team attended the 54th Annual Troy Buchanan Peoples Bank and Trust Invitational tournament on Dec. 6. After a tough loss against Hickman, the boys were sent to the consolation bracket and took on the Troy Buchanan Trojans and came out on top winning 75-56. They then played St.Dominic in the consolation championship and lost 79-51. Junior Xavier Morrison had a great game and ended up being awarded an all-tournament team, but Morrison is never satisfied and is ready to get back to work.

“Being awarded felt good, just finally getting all the recognition,” Morrison says. “We are making sure that we know our opponent, scouting and watching film and just making sure we know what they are going to do so that we are prepared for what’s next.”

The boys next game will be at 7 in the big gym at home against Francis Howell.





