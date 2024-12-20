The online home of the Central Focus

Front and Central Ep 8: You Got Games on Your Phone?

Talking all things video games
Ian Rashleigh, Podcast Editor December 20, 2024
The official new logo for the Front and Central podcast, created by Ian Rashleigh.

This week on Front and Central- FHC’s official podcast- the crew talks video games with lovable Counselor Kris Miller. Tune in for a wacky, digital conversation about the wonders of the gaming world this holiday season!

Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

