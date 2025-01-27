Time TICK-ing Away

Gallery • 11 Photos Rachael Latzel While the audience is coloring, the group finishes up their presentation by showing off all of their original ideas of tick coloration. The group has recorded their slideshow and the video is now ready to be submitted as their application to the HOSA state competition.

While science is a common interest among many individuals, only some students join a club such as HOSA. This extracurricular allows students such as sophomore Christian Allen and his project partners, sophomore Kaitlyn Belina and freshman Lucas Ostermeyer, to educate themselves more in the scientific field. Specifically by presenting their current project, spreading awareness of relevant health concerns such as ticks and the medical issues they may cause.

“We bring in guest speakers from multiple different fields, and you get to hear what their experiences are, you get tons of different connections,” Allen said. “It’s very low commitment and there’s so many rewards to being in HOSA.”

While HOSA is commonly seen as only directed towards those who would like to go into the medical field, Allen explains it is a great way for people to explore their desired STEM related career pathway. Joining HOSA can not only open people’s eyes to worldwide issues but also let them find their passion.





