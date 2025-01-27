The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
Categories:

Time TICK-ing Away

Byline photo of Rachael Latzel
Rachael Latzel, Staff PhotographerJanuary 27, 2025
IMG_2944
Rachael Latzel
While the audience is coloring, the group finishes up their presentation by showing off all of their original ideas of tick coloration. The group has recorded their slideshow and the video is now ready to be submitted as their application to the HOSA state competition.

While science is a common interest among many individuals, only some students join a club such as HOSA. This extracurricular allows students such as sophomore Christian Allen and his project partners, sophomore Kaitlyn Belina and freshman Lucas Ostermeyer, to educate themselves more in the scientific field. Specifically by presenting their current project, spreading awareness of relevant health concerns such as ticks and the medical issues they may cause. 

“We bring in guest speakers from multiple different fields, and you get to hear what their experiences are, you get tons of different connections,” Allen said. “It’s very low commitment and there’s so many rewards to being in HOSA.”

While HOSA  is commonly seen as only directed towards those who would like to go into the medical field, Allen explains it is a great way for people to explore their desired STEM related career pathway. Joining HOSA can not only open people’s eyes to worldwide issues but also let them find their passion.



View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Galleries
Freshman Asher Larabee, Gretchen Olson, Lily Placht, and Joanna Chiu send their appreciation in the large card addressed to one guidance counselor. Each table at the social had a card for a different guidance counselor, after writing their letters students traveled from table to table to share their appreciation for the help they received throughout the years.
Wrapping Up With Writing
Reaching for the paint, sophomore Reagan Bland and her group begin to design the box for their cards. The boxes were intended to express creativity, allowing students to personalize their quiz games.
The Right Way to Review
As he holds the ball junior Xavier Morrison looks for an open teammate to pass to. Morrison takes a deep breath and collects himself to get ready for the next play.
Kick off the Season
More in Showcase
Junior Aiden Fraser laughs as senior Charlie Fussell moves his rook in their chess game. Many spectators watched the game play out, echoing the friendly community the chess club created.
Checkmate, One Move at a Time
Junior Xavier Morrison lets out a celebratory yell after scoring against North Point. The Spartans won 86-59.
On the Rebound
Mensations
Mensations
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal