Today on the Front and Central podcast, the crew is back after a long hiatus to talk about experiences in the kitchen ranging from projects in Culinary Arts to even Caleb’s life in the fast food industry?!
Categories:
Front and Central Ep 9: Let Em Cook!
Talking about kitchen experiences with wacky humor
Ian Rashleigh, Podcast Editor • January 31, 2025
0
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal
Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.
More to Discover