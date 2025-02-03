The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
Categories:

Swift Success for the Spartans

Addison Yeaton, Staff PhotographerFebruary 3, 2025
IMG_3710-Enhanced-NR
Addison Yeaton
Senior Olivia Tran strains to hand fight her opponent and ultimately get her in a position that makes it to where Tran can take a shot. To take a shot means to get your opponent on the mat and prevent them from getting back up in the hopes to win by pinning them down.

At St. Charles High School, the junior varsity Gateway Athletic Conference girls wrestling tournament was held on Jan. 24 where teams from various schools competed against each other.  These events usually take at least five hours but the girls wrestling team was able to win in under four hours.  As a freshman on the team, Harper Humes has found a community in wrestling.

“[The team] kind of feels like home, because I met new people, and they like, just make me feel like home and like wrestling is just a passion of mine now,” said Humes.

The next varsity girls wrestling match will be a quad meet against Lindbergh, Lafayette, and Waynesville on Feb. 6 at 5 p.m.

 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Galleries
Senior Addie Henderson holds the ball on the freethrow line as she looks at her teammate Jayla Robinson who is below the basket. She looked for a teammate closer to the basket in order to get a better opportunity to score.
Fighting Till the Finish
Copying the expression of his teacher, freshman Jack Christlieb contorts his face by frowning while speaking his line. For his first spring musical, Christlieb landed the role of a servant named Malvolio.
Shakin' It With Shakespeare
The team sits on the bench during a break between shifts, exhausted from the game. Sophomore Matthew Grishman turned his head to the side, as he watched the game progress.
Failing by Five
More in Showcase
Left: Following a drawn-out point, senior Addie Henderson and her team jump and cheer in excitement. (Sophie Rosser) Right: Sophomore Chase Radeke dribbles up the field. (Madi Scott)
Henderson and Radeke: November Athletes of the Month
During the medley relay, sophomore Sarah Turner comes up for air during her breaststroke. It's important that the swimmers come up for air regularly so they don’t run out of breath which would lead them to become tired during their race.
A Breath of Fresh Air
Maleah Eichelberger, freshman, stares at the referee as she waits for the whistle. Eichelberger stayed locked around her opponent to make sure she secured a win.
Dominating at GAC's
More in Winter Sports
Sophomore Kylee Call Rolon’s body surges out of the water as she takes a breath in between her butterfly strokes. After continuously pushing herself throughout her event, she helped her relay team earn second in the butterfly relay.
A Reprieve and Podium Win
Senior Owen McCracken looks to his left at his coaches for instruction on what move to attempt next. McCracken was able to put himself into a good enough spot so that he was able to look away from the match for a moment.
Pinning Down Progress
Junior Xavier Morrison lets out a celebratory yell after scoring against North Point. The Spartans won 86-59.
On the Rebound
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal