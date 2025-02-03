Swift Success for the Spartans

Gallery • 10 Photos Addison Yeaton Senior Olivia Tran strains to hand fight her opponent and ultimately get her in a position that makes it to where Tran can take a shot. To take a shot means to get your opponent on the mat and prevent them from getting back up in the hopes to win by pinning them down.

At St. Charles High School, the junior varsity Gateway Athletic Conference girls wrestling tournament was held on Jan. 24 where teams from various schools competed against each other. These events usually take at least five hours but the girls wrestling team was able to win in under four hours. As a freshman on the team, Harper Humes has found a community in wrestling.

“[The team] kind of feels like home, because I met new people, and they like, just make me feel like home and like wrestling is just a passion of mine now,” said Humes.

The next varsity girls wrestling match will be a quad meet against Lindbergh, Lafayette, and Waynesville on Feb. 6 at 5 p.m.