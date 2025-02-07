The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
Categories:

A Bitter Sweet Goodbye

Byline photo of Amelia Raziq
Amelia Raziq, Social Media EditorFebruary 7, 2025

 

5D9A5962
Amelia Raziq
Sophomore Liam Keen holds his opponent’s arms while trying to figure out the best maneuver to pin his opponent. Keen keeps heavy pressure on his opponent to wear him out.

Being a senior is never easy. Your senior year is always full of your last firsts, and being a senior athlete is even harder because when the end of the season rolls around so does senior night. For many it may be the last time they will ever step on that court, field or mat. On Jan. 29 the wrestling team held its senior night against Fort Zumwalt South. Senior Owen McCracken experience with the wrestling program has shaped him into the person and that he is today. 

“I think being a part of FHC wrestling is like being a part of a second family, this program has taught me so much more than just wrestling itself. It’s taught me how to persevere through tough situations and how to surround myself with the right people,” McCracken said, “also it has forced me to be accountable for myself and others around me that I care about.”

The boys will compete in the Class 4 District 2 Tournament on Feb. 21 and 22. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Galleries
Revisiting Our Vision
Senior Olivia Tran strains to hand fight her opponent and ultimately get her in a position that makes it to where Tran can take a shot. To take a shot means to get your opponent on the mat and prevent them from getting back up in the hopes to win by pinning them down.
Swift Success for the Spartans
Senior Addie Henderson holds the ball on the freethrow line as she looks at her teammate Jayla Robinson who is below the basket. She looked for a teammate closer to the basket in order to get a better opportunity to score.
Fighting Till the Finish
More in Showcase
Dominating the Mat
Dominating the Mat
Left: Following a drawn-out point, senior Addie Henderson and her team jump and cheer in excitement. (Sophie Rosser) Right: Sophomore Chase Radeke dribbles up the field. (Madi Scott)
Henderson and Radeke: November Athletes of the Month
Copying the expression of his teacher, freshman Jack Christlieb contorts his face by frowning while speaking his line. For his first spring musical, Christlieb landed the role of a servant named Malvolio.
Shakin' It With Shakespeare
More in Winter Sports
The team sits on the bench during a break between shifts, exhausted from the game. Sophomore Matthew Grishman turned his head to the side, as he watched the game progress.
Failing by Five
During the medley relay, sophomore Sarah Turner comes up for air during her breaststroke. It's important that the swimmers come up for air regularly so they don’t run out of breath which would lead them to become tired during their race.
A Breath of Fresh Air
Maleah Eichelberger, freshman, stares at the referee as she waits for the whistle. Eichelberger stayed locked around her opponent to make sure she secured a win.
Dominating at GAC's
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal