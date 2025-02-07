A Bitter Sweet Goodbye

Gallery • 10 Photos Amelia Raziq Sophomore Liam Keen holds his opponent’s arms while trying to figure out the best maneuver to pin his opponent. Keen keeps heavy pressure on his opponent to wear him out.

Being a senior is never easy. Your senior year is always full of your last firsts, and being a senior athlete is even harder because when the end of the season rolls around so does senior night. For many it may be the last time they will ever step on that court, field or mat. On Jan. 29 the wrestling team held its senior night against Fort Zumwalt South. Senior Owen McCracken experience with the wrestling program has shaped him into the person and that he is today.

“I think being a part of FHC wrestling is like being a part of a second family, this program has taught me so much more than just wrestling itself. It’s taught me how to persevere through tough situations and how to surround myself with the right people,” McCracken said, “also it has forced me to be accountable for myself and others around me that I care about.”

The boys will compete in the Class 4 District 2 Tournament on Feb. 21 and 22.