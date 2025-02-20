Connections Beyond the Screen

Doomscroll, Brainrot, POV, FYP. At first glance, you see a teenager seemingly mindlessly scrolling on their phone, entranced by the addicting algorithm of TikTok. However, underneath the surface is a vast web, weaving together to form an intricate online community. Following trends from the past years, Seniors like Meghan Baumann have become engulfed by the communities on the screen and connected to content.

‘‘I like the creativity that people come up with,” Baumann said. “I feel like there’s so many different things that are posted that, like some people just have humor that they share, and I don’t even think of things that they could post. And it’s just [an] interesting scene.’’

The unique structure of TikTok’s algorithm and the expanse of content leads to an unmatched community connected around the globe. TikTok, Known for its fast-paced, short video content, has transformed how people interact online. The variety and selection of content cater to diverse audiences, creating micro-communities that people participate in. For example, junior Samantha Painter finds solace in TikTok’s cleaning videos.

“I like the cleaning videos, or whenever they’re organizing the kitchen, and like, refilling the different stuff,” Painter said. “[TikTok] is like ASMR, it soothes me.”

TikTok’s appeal lies in its ability to give users a glimpse into other people’s lives, form connections based on shared interests, and grow communities.Through these cleaning videos, Painter is connected to a community of like-minded individuals who share her appreciation for cleanliness and organization.

Despite not actively interacting with others on the app, Painter finds comfort in watching people share their routines.

“I get to see what’s going on in their lives; I get to analyze it,” Painter said.

Similarly, sophomore Sivani Kandel enjoys watching edits of actor Dylan O’Brien and exploring niche content on “BookTok.” Online communities such as these create a culture of likeness and creativity, allowing for comfort in viewers.

Despite not making friends on TikTok, Kandel’s connection is rooted in the content itself—relating to videos that speak to her interests and experiences. Being able to engage in content that mirrors one’s thoughts and feelings cultivates a deeper sense of belonging, even without direct social engagement.

These experiences are not unique to Painter and Kandel. TikTok has fostered a global community, creating spaces for people to share their creativity, thoughts, and humor.

“There’s just more that you can see there in the algorithm. I feel like Instagram. It’s just like a lot of promoting, but I feel like TikTok, you know you like stuff, and then it pops up more and more, and you can find a lot of things that you like,” Baumann said.

TikTok’s unique and specialized content allows for different creative expressions to coexist, enriching the platform with layers of humor, storytelling, and artistry unmatched by any other social media app.

According to Kandel, TikTok encourages a sense of authenticity and openness that sets it apart from other online platforms.

“I feel like [it’s different] on Instagram because I get more cringey stuff,” Kandel said. “It doesn’t display my interests accurately.”

TikTok’s format and user-generated content tend to foster more genuine and relatable interactions, where users can express themselves without the pressure of maintaining a perfect image. This authenticity, stitched with its creativity, is what allows people to feel a genuine connection, whether through shared humor, relatable experiences, or simply the ability to witness different aspects of people’s lives.