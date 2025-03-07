Gallery • 10 Photos Mallory Davie Freshman Mason Dietz looks up with intensity as he heads towards the face-off circle. He let out a heavy sigh after the other team scored against the Spartans.

When going up against Francis Howell High School, the Spartan hockey team suffered a loss of 15-3 on Feb. 21 in a friendly tournament. The players ended on a low note as the team has continuously lost against Howell in every game we have played this season. With the season already ended, the tournament gave the senior players extra time to play a couple more games with their teammates.

Sophomore Carson Bextermueller reflects on how this season has changed compared to other seasons. As a second year Spartan hockey player, and with his dad being the coach, Bextermueller’s year has been very different from previous years.

“Our team really came together better this year and had a more friendly dynamic,” Bextermueller said. “We need to stop the bleeding in our game play but I really enjoyed this year.”