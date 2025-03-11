Statewide Showdown

Gallery • 18 Photos Caroline Kraft During her first match on March 1, senior Kailey Benson wraps both of her arms around one of her opponent’s arm. Throughout their match, Benson was able to keep the upper hand which led to her win and an advancement to the next round in the 130 lbs. weight class.

After setting a record for the first varsity girls team to win the class 2 championship within the Francis Howell District, the Spartans returned to state in hopes of earning more awards to bring back home. With seven girls state qualifiers and three boys state qualifiers, the Francis Howell Central wrestling program was proud to see their Spartans take to the mats. The girls wrestling program was not only able to finish its regular season undefeated but also place second overall at the state championship after tying with Liberty High School. With another successful season under their belt, the girls wrestling program continues to break records. Coach Brian Bitney explains how the Spartan community has been able to culminate this success.

“We’ve taken a lot of control for developing the program, recruiting, getting a lot of girls to go out, and creating a culture for our program. We still practice together, both men and women, but a lot of the programs around the state have now completely separated the men and women’s programs and have separate coaches for each program, and they don’t interact. We’ve chosen to stay together just because we feel like it creates a better and stronger community,” Bitney said.