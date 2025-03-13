The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
FHCtoday.com
FHCtoday.com
Watch the Candidate Forum!

March 13, 2025
Four candidates will field questions from FHCToday reporters and the community at the FHC Publications Candidate Forum on March 18

Randy Cook, Amy Gryder, Sarah Oelke and Ashley Sturm take the stage at Francis Howell Central ahead of the April 8 Board of Education election. Candidates will have the opportunity to share their responses to questions from students journalists, as well as from audience members in attendance.

A picture of the four Board of Education candidates running for the April 8 election. (From Left to Right) Board Vice President Randy Cook, Candidate Amy Gryder, Candidate Sarah Oelke, and Candidate Ashley Sturm all will be attending the Candidate forum on March 18 to be asked questions by the district community. Photo collage by Colin Nichols
