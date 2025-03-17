The online home of the Central Focus

Shining at Silver Shield

Summer Suarez, Photo Assignments EditorMarch 17, 2025

Each year, every staff member has the opportunity to give out their Silver Shield award to one student. This award does not have any requirements, only that the student must have made an impact on the staff member. This year, publications teacher and adviser Matthew Schott chose to give his Silver Shield to Caroline Kraft on Feb. 27. Kraft joined publications last year, first as a staff photographer and then became Social Media Editor during the second semester. This year, Kraft has taken on the role of Visuals Editor-in-Chief, overseeing all aspects of visual media for the website and the newspaper, as well as a staff member for the yearbook. While the Silver Shield has deep meaning for many students, it often means more to the seniors who receive it, as they have made many deep connections with their teachers. 

“It felt amazing to get my Silver Shield from Schott, because my teachers had plotted against me to make me think it wasn’t Schott. So when I actually found out it was him, I was super, super ecstatic, because I feel like he’s one of the only teachers that I really connected with, and like I’m always in his class. I’m always doing stuff around school for publications. So it made the most sense to me, but also it meant the most to me,” Kraft said.



