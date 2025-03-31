The Pulse of Innovation

Towering coral polyps built of PVC pipes form a reef surrounded by the sounds of metal and gears. Samples collected from the ocean floor of gray foam mats. A race for teams to collect the most points possible. This is the site of a DIVE robotics competition, the 2025 theme for FIRST robotics.

In each match a team plays, their robots must accomplish a set of tasks to gain points for their team. This can be achieved by parking in designated zones, interacting with game pieces such as coral, or manipulating other elements on the field. The alliance, or group of 2-3 teams with the most points at the end of each match wins, making strategy and teamwork crucial to success in this underwater-themed competition.

In the high-stakes world of competitive robotics, the district’s students push the boundaries of innovation, teamwork, and problem-solving. The district has two prominent robotics teams — one competing in the FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC) at Francis Howell Central, and the other competing in the FIRST Robotics Challenge (FRC) as a district-wide team known as the Ravens. These teams have become a hub for students to dive into engineering, programming, and hands-on problem-solving. Whether building robots to tackle complex tasks or learning to work together under intense competition pressure, these students are shaping futures one gear at a time.

The FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC) Presents a set of challenges for students. FTC teams are tasked with creating small robots that can navigate specific tasks within a two-and-a-half-minute period.

For sophomore Evan Lin on the FTC team, the excitement of working with the complex mechanics of modern-day technology has been the driving force behind his involvement in robotics.

“I like engineering and designing,” Lin said. “This is my first year doing it in high school, but I’ve been doing it since middle school and elementary school.”

Lin’s team, much like Foster’s, is organized by areas of focus, with distinct roles for each group.

“There’s like a builder team and there’s a programming team, and there’s a team for a portfolio and stuff like that,” Lin said.

As a newcomer to high school robotics, Lin has been impressed with the progress the team has made so far this season.

“I mean, we did pretty well. We went up 20 places since last year. We made it to the top 10 cutoff,” Lin said.

The team’s effort has paid off, and they’re optimistic about their chances in future competitions.

Lin also sees a future in the field, and robotics is helping him pave his way there.

“Yeah, probably like an engineer of some sort, [I like] the building and designing aspect [of robotics],” Lin said.

As a young student starting his robotics journey, Lin is already gaining the skills and experience that will serve him in his future career.

Sophomore Kate Larabee, on another FTC team, has been involved in robotics since she was in first grade. While not a part of the school team, her ten years of experience offers valuable insight into the way successful teams operate. Larabee emphasized the importance of communication and planning within her state-bound team, the Fruity Loops.

“We like to pick what we like to do, like building or programming, and then we like to plan out what we’re going to do at the beginning of the meeting,” Larabee said. “At the beginning, it’s like judging, and you present what you did throughout the season, and then there’s matches, where you do the Robot Game.”

Like many students involved in robotics, Larabee hopes to pursue a career in engineering. Through FIRST, students are provided with multiple opportunities to both demonstrate leadership and show passion for STEM. Larabee thinks that robotics is a gateway for STEM-inclined students to find their calling.

“[I would recommend robotics] to anyone interested in any sort of engineering or robots or programming.”

The FIRST Robotics Challenge (FRC) presents a unique and exciting set of challenges, requiring students to build and program large-scale robots that can complete complex tasks within a time-sensitive competition setting. President of the Ravens, senior Emelaine Foster from Francis Howell High explained the scope of this year’s competition and what it takes to succeed.

“We are supposed to plant ‘coral’, so we’re fitting these large PVC pipes on a Coral Ring as well as removing algae,” Foster said. “It’s really rewarding to see all of the work we’ve put into the design come together in the robot.”

Foster, who has been part of the Ravens for all four years of high school, noted that building and programming the robot isn’t all about technical skill – it’s about collaboration and effective teamwork.

“We organize our team into programming, electrical, mechanical, and field. They kind of do all of what you would think they would do. The field team builds our field to practice on, mechanical builds the robots, the wiring, and programming, codes it,” she said. “We start each meeting going over our goals for the day, so that way we’re on the same page and able to find success as we go about this.”

Foster is no stranger to the world of robotics – she’s been involved in FIRST Robotics for over ten years. Over the years, numbers have grown, and the leadership dynamic has shifted, but the emphasis on teamwork and mentorship has stayed strong.

“Before COVID, we had like 60 to 70 people, and then COVID dropped, and now we’re slowly increasing. We doubled in size from last year, which I’m super proud of, so we have grown significantly,” Foster said.

Although the team may feel like they’re behind schedule occasionally, Foster remains confident in their ability to pull everything together as they head into competition season.

“Well, we always think we’re behind, but I have confidence that we’re gonna pull everything together and get it going really well,” Foster said.

For all three students, their involvement in robotics isn’t just about building robots – it’s about developing skills that will serve them throughout their lives. Whether it’s learning to solve complex problems, work under pressure, or collaborate with other teams, these students are gaining valuable experiences.

Foster, Lin, and Larabee each noted how their teams have helped them develop confidence in leadership skills. Foster, who is preparing for a future in mechanical engineering, pointed out the importance of persistence in the robotics world.

“Robotics teaches you how to approach challenges from different angles,” Foster said. “It’s more than just building a robot. It’s about learning how to work together when things don’t go as planned.”

As these students continue to pursue their passion for robotics, their experiences are shaping the engineers, innovators, and problem-solvers of tomorrow. Whether they’re competing in regional contests or preparing for world championships, the students of Francis Howell are proving that the future of technology is in good hands – and their robotic efforts will surely spark change in the years to come.