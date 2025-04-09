Walking It Off

Gallery • 10 Photos Amelia Raziq During warmups senior Noah Gunner sticks his glove out and gets ready to receive the ball from the catcher. Gunner caught the ball then threw it to the second baseman.

After a walk-off the boys varsity baseball team was able to clutch a close win against Rockwood Summit high school. The Spartans took on Rockwood on March 31 and had a very close win with a final score of 4-3. Sophomore Carter Radeke had a clutch walkoff single to win the game in the bottom of the 8th. Radeke talks about what it felt like to win that game and what was going through his head when he was up to bat.

“Going into the last inning I knew that we still had a chance to come back. It felt good to get the walk off but I don’t feel like I played my best. Radeke said”

The boys current record sits at 4-5 and their next game will be on April 8 at home at 4:30 p.m.