The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
Categories:

A Night to Remember

Byline photo of Caroline Kraft
Caroline Kraft, Visuals Editor-in-ChiefApril 28, 2025
IMG_2756-Enhanced-NR
Caroline Kraft
During The Spotlight Players’ production of Twelfth Night, freshman Jack Christlieb performs his solo while standing in front of his fellow cast members. Christlieb portrayed a narcissistic character and imagined himself as someone above his station.

After months of meticulous painting, planning, staging and more, The Francis Howell Central Spotlight Players were prepared to open their most recent production of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night.” Throughout the week, the Players had performances on April 16, 17, 18 and 19 for families, friends, faculty and staff. With new funding available for the theatre department, new props, costumes, makeup and more were also made available for their performances. As a member of The Spotlight Players and the improvisation club since her freshman year, junior Sydney Limpert has come to understand the importance of the Player’s own fundraising. 

“Without the funding we get from the Renaissance Fair we definitely wouldn’t have been able to do that production. It cost a lot of money and without the money we raised by ourselves, it would have suffered,” said Limpert. “Last year was also a big show. I was in ensemble last year, and I think I had like eleven different costume changes and had to get a wig on a new dress and new shoes.”

After the end of the Twelfth Night” hysteria, the Players now look forward to possible productions for next year and possible new members to usher in at the end of the year.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Galleries
Senior Owen Meyer squats as he catches the ball thrown by pitcher sophomore Lucas Williams. Before each inning starts the pitcher and catcher are allowed a few practice throws to get both players ready.
Central Comeback
Before Drew Wyss goes to hand his stuff to another teammate coming off the field he chats with junior Brayden Jones after coming off of the bump. Wyss then handed his teammates his helmet and bat so he wouldn't come back into the crowded dugout.
Spartan Slip-up
With her stick extending past the opposing player's head, Addison Holtgrewe sweeps the stick towards the ball in the opponent's possession. Holtgrewe’s aggressive actions towards defense acquired the ball for the team.
Pulling for a Breakthrough
More in Showcase
Left: During warm-ups senior Ethan LeFlore jumps up in the air to warm up his shots. LeFlore then moves spots and shoots from a different part of the court. (Amelia Raziq) Right: In the middle of her breaststroke during the 400-meter individual medley relay, junior Katie Wuertz comes out of the water to take a breath. As she takes her breath, her arms come forward to push herself through the water.(Caroline Kraft)
LeFlore and Wuertz: January Athletes of the Month
As senior Chase Williams sets the ball, his teammates prepare for a kill. The Lafayette players watched closely to prepare for the spike that came from the other players.
Unseen Progress
With teammates observing from the dugout, Matt Luczkowski raises the bat high following a strike. After two strikeouts while batting, Luczkowski struck the ball on the third attempt and launched it towards first base.
Striking Success
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal