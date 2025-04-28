A Night to Remember

Gallery • 12 Photos Caroline Kraft During The Spotlight Players’ production of Twelfth Night, freshman Jack Christlieb performs his solo while standing in front of his fellow cast members. Christlieb portrayed a narcissistic character and imagined himself as someone above his station.

After months of meticulous painting, planning, staging and more, The Francis Howell Central Spotlight Players were prepared to open their most recent production of Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night.” Throughout the week, the Players had performances on April 16, 17, 18 and 19 for families, friends, faculty and staff. With new funding available for the theatre department, new props, costumes, makeup and more were also made available for their performances. As a member of The Spotlight Players and the improvisation club since her freshman year, junior Sydney Limpert has come to understand the importance of the Player’s own fundraising.

“Without the funding we get from the Renaissance Fair we definitely wouldn’t have been able to do that production. It cost a lot of money and without the money we raised by ourselves, it would have suffered,” said Limpert. “Last year was also a big show. I was in ensemble last year, and I think I had like eleven different costume changes and had to get a wig on a new dress and new shoes.”

After the end of the “Twelfth Night” hysteria, the Players now look forward to possible productions for next year and possible new members to usher in at the end of the year.