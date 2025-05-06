The online home of the Central Focus

Little With a Large Impact

Madi Scott, Staff PhotographerMay 6, 2025
Madi Scott
After getting the ball back in their possession, senior Julia Peters fights hard to keep it. As it was a close call, Peters was able to fight hard and keep the ball in their possession, running it closer to the goal.

Wrapping up a long season, the girls varsity soccer team celebrated its senior night on April 24. Senior night is a tradition that has been around for many years, this is a night to recognize the seniors who play sports and give a little bit of information on where they will be going next in their lives. 

“After four years in the program you definitely put a lot of heart and effort into it and it just feels good to be able to have the underclassman celebrate with you while also enjoying another special game with all of your best friends,” senior Julia Peters said.

With a final score of 6-0, the girls varsity team was able to have another successful win and an even more memorable senior night. As the girls are preparing for districts, they will play next against Liberty High School on May 6 at 7:30 p.m. at Orchard Farm High School.



