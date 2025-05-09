The online home of the Central Focus

Mrs. Sarah LaRue

Jaxen Marsden, Staff ReporterMay 9, 2025
Mallory Davie

Mrs LaRue is wonderfully bright and always has a fun dynamic with her students. She helped me rediscover my passion for literature which I am super grateful for and her classes are some of the most fun parts of my school day. She’s a very good teacher who can get you engaged in whatever you’re doing, even if the work is boring, and that’s something I value a lot.

