Mrs LaRue is wonderfully bright and always has a fun dynamic with her students. She helped me rediscover my passion for literature which I am super grateful for and her classes are some of the most fun parts of my school day. She’s a very good teacher who can get you engaged in whatever you’re doing, even if the work is boring, and that’s something I value a lot.
Mrs. Sarah LaRue
Jaxen Marsden, Staff Reporter • May 9, 2025
