The 2024-25 publications staff has outputted exceptionally more work this year than before — a total of seven in print issues, including a photo issue. A year cannot be summed up by a single paragraph or photo. But together, each part helps characterize the event of saying farewell and moving forward. So join this year’s staff on one last adventure, as we all continue to reach for the stars. – Colin Nichols, Co-Web Editor-in-Chief