Legendary Improvement

The Improv Club had world renouned actor and improver, Ed Reggi, come and work with them on new games and skills.

Gallery | 12 Photos Taylor Krieg

Ed Reggi, a famous stage actor with infamous improvisation work, came to work with Improv Central on Feb. 26. The club got to spend an hour and a half with Reggi learning new games and techniques.

President Isaiah Henry has been hoping for this day since he first learned of Ed, “ Our troupe has a tight connection with him due to the Thespian Conference and we were all star struck when we saw him. He was the nicest man I have ever met and treated every single member of our club with respect”.

The club raised money for the event during their last show “Saturday Night Live” however, the proceeds from their upcoming show in the spring will go towards a charity of choice. Improv meets every Wednesday in the theater from 1:35-2:30 and the club is open to everyone.