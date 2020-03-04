Creativity in the Classroom

On February 28th, Mrs. McCune’s AP Art History students make flashcards to prepare for their upcoming AP exam. These flashcards help them memorize key details about each piece they study. Mrs. McCune believes Flashcard Fridays will be benefical to students come May.

“I feel like it just further supports the images and the pieces that the students need to know for the AP exam,” said McCune

AP Art History is a great way for academically focused students to complete the required fine art credit.