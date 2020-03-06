A Night To Shine
Silver Shield honors students who represent the best of FHC
The Silver Shield ceremony is an annual event, started and hosted by the Arete Committee, where each teacher is allowed to select one student whom they believe embodies the best qualities of what it means to be a Spartan.
This year’s March 5 event took place in the school auditorium and saw 86 students honored with a Silver Shield by one of the school faculty.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.