Rallying Support

On Sat. March 7th, Vice President Joe Biden held a rally in downtown St. Louis. The event drew people from around the St. Louis area to support Biden’s presidential campaign. This event was Biden’s last chance to rally support before the Missouri primary on Tues. March 10th. No matter your political alignment, rallies can be a great way to listen to and see potential leaders in person. Democracy works best when we stay informed on both sides of every issue.