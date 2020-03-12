Feeling the Bern(ie)

On Monday March 9th, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders visited the Stifel Theater in downtown St.Louis. This visit was a day before Missouri held it’s primaries, with Sanders projected to lose in Missouri this visit was crucial. Sanders lost in the Missouri primaries the next day, to Former VP Joe Biden who gained the lead the previous week on Super Tuesday. Joe Biden also visited Missouri On March 7th, and ended up winning the state with 60.1% of votes compared to Sanders 34.6%

Sanders as of March 12, is still continuing his presidential run despite the major lead Biden has gained.