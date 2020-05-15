Humans of Cottleville: Quinn Marshall
“Quarantine has left me with a lot of time by myself. Between the time I spend with online work, and FaceTiming my friends, I’ve been doing a lot of what could be considered good for the soul” Marshall said with a laugh, “lots of doodling, hiking with friends (six feet apart, of course!), and building my Apple Music playlist. Although I’m missing my friends I’m grateful for this alone time.” -Quinn Marshall
