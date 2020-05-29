A Day To Say Goodbye

On May 28, several hundred members of the class of 2020 gathered in the student parking lot to visit their school for a final time. When school was ended for the year on March 13 by Gov. Mike Parson due to the coronavirus pandemic, seniors lost a myriad number of moments that would provide them closure to their high school careers, according to senior Vanessa Luan.

“This obviously wasn’t what we planned nor the way we wanted to end off our high school chapters, but it’s the closest thing we have to closure and I’m very thankful to the people who put it together who let the class of 2020 have a last send-off with the teachers (and families who were in the parade),” Luan said.