Football Senior Night

Most senior nights conclude a season and leave the seniors off to find what they intend to do with their careers in college. However, this year brought on an early senior night on only the second football game of the season on Sept. 11. While many still don’t know what their future holds for them, some already have plans. Senior Alex Vogel has already thought of what he plans to do with his football career into college.

“I’m not looking for scholarships,” Vogel said. “I will try-out for the football team at Mizzou.”

The team returns to the field in hopes of a win for the annual homecoming game on Sept. 25.