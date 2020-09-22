Cross Country Senior Night

For most Senior team members, they have been on this journey together for four years. Despite the difficulty of the sport, many enjoy being surrounded by the people on the team and will miss it in the future. For Senior Lily Chung, the senior celebration was more emotional than expected.

“The reality of it being my last season never really hit me until that night,” Chung said. “So even though it wasn’t super big or anything, it was a super memorable night and I got to relive some great memories.”

The Cross Country team plans to continue working hard and making an effort to prolong their season during these times at their next race on Sept. 25. at Warrenton High School.