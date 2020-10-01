Keeping+The+Pep+Going

With Homecoming comes a pep rally, but this year we had to do it differently. The pep rally was held in the gym during seminar on Sept. 23. Instead of a big crowd on both sides of the gym we had the crowd behind a screen. The only people in the stands were the band. Even though the school was apart we still managed to keep the pep going. Sophomore Cameron Kelly felt a different atmosphere playing for what felt like no one.

“Playing in the pep rally without the normal attendance of football or basketball was a new experience. Kelly said. Normally we are there to provide entertainment to the audience and team spirit to the atmosphere, but this time,since we were the only ones in the stands we were the entertainment and audience at the same time.”