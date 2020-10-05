Varsity hit hard by FZW

Softball lost 9-0 to Fort Zumwalt West on the Sept.17 at home fields.

Junior Josie Bezzole was trying her best to win against FZW,one of the best teams in the area.

“ My mind set was that we were trying to win the game against them and FZW is the team to try to beat this year because they are a very good team and I think we need to keep working hard and staying healthy so we can have a change to win,” Bezzole said