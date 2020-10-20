Running Through Adversity

With fall sports seasons coming to a close, the cross country team looks upon their victories and shortcomings that the season held for them. On Oct. 10, the team went to McNair Park for the annual Border Wars race. With cross country being relatively unaffected by the circumstances many of the athletes were happy to be able to finish their season. For senior Lily Chung, finishing her senior season was important and something she was extremely grateful for.

“The races are a bit different and take some getting used to, but it’s better than not running at all,” Chung said. “Overall it just makes me grateful and even work harder during the season because you never knew when it was going to be your last race.”

The team will have their final race on Oct. 22, for the Webster Grove Invitational at Blackburn Park.