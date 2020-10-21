Runners Compete in Cross Country GAC’s

The GAC meet for cross country was held on Thursday Oct. 15, signifying the end of many runners’ seasons

Xime Avila runs along the set path at a cross country race. “It was good, probably the best race so far. I’m feeling pretty confident [for the rest of the season] as a whole,” Avila said.

On Thursday Oct. 15, the cross country team competed in this year’s GAC meet. The team’s final meet (aside from districts) will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 27. For many runners, the GAC meet signifies the end of the season closing in. Senior Reed Easterling experiences feelings of sadness upon making this realization.

“It’s a little bit surreal because it’s setting in that I’m probably gonna run one more meet, and then cross country is over,” Easterling said. “It’s kind of a little bit sad and scary, but the coach is trying to make sure we have a nice end to the year.”

Though Easterling feels he performed well, the GAC meet felt almost like any other he’s run in this year.

“The last three meets of my year were on the same course, McNair, which is a decent course. It just gets kind of boring since I’ve run at about 30 times in the past four years, but GAC’s went relatively well,” Easterling said.

Sophomore Xime Avila also believes the GAC meet was a good race overall for most runners.

“It was good, probably the best race so far. I’m feeling pretty confident [for the rest of the season] as a whole. Everyone’s doing good,” Avila said.

Senior Natalie White has mixed feelings about the end of her season. As a four-year member of cross country, she has dedicated much of her time to running cross country.

“I’m happy and sad that the cross country season is coming to an end,” White said. “I’m happy because it’s getting colder and less ideal conditions for running, but I’m also sad because it is my last year and I didn’t get to run as much as I would have liked because of my back issues.”

Though White has experienced setbacks this season, she is grateful for the opportunity to run one last time.

“The coaches were able to get us in one last meet for the seniors over fall break which is [really] nice,” White said.